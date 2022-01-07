It is with great sadness we announce the death of Nichola S. Young, 74, of Monrovia, Md., formally of Rimersburg, who passed away on December 27, 2021 at University of Maryland Medical Center.
Nichola, better known as “Niki,” grew up in Rimersburg and graduated from Union High School.
She then attended Clarion University where she completed her undergraduate degree and Master’s Degree in Education.
Niki utilized her degrees teaching at Patchogue Long Island Elementary and Gaithersburg Elementary.
She then married and started her favorite job of all — staying at home to raise her daughter Molly.
Molly said her Mom “took joy in educating our youth, continuing to perform tutoring and childcare services throughout her life.”
What Niki cherished most in life was her relationships with family and friends.
She enjoyed playing games (especially Jeopardy!), vacationing in Viginia Beach, making Christmas candy, crafting with the Green Valley Homemakers Club and Jazzercise.
In recent years, her best days were spent at her daughter’s house in Federal Hill (Baltimore) binge-watching their favorite shows together.
She will be deeply missed by her husband of 49 years, David Young, whom she married December 27, 1972; her loving daughter, Molly Young of Baltimore, Md.; two brothers, Dennis Wilson and wife, Judy, of Northeast, and Thomas Wilson and wife, Sharon, of Rimersburg; four sisters, Judy Rowe and husband, Donald, of Emlenton, Barbara Wilson of Clarion, Dorothy Rankin of Rimersburg and Molly Offutt and husband, William, of Thurmont, Md.; sisters-in-law Nancy Wilson of Butler and Georgia Stramandi and husband, Nicholas, of Lawrence Township, N.J.; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ella (Blatt) Wilson; a sister, Anita Wilson; and a brother, Daniel Wilson.
Niki was loved by so many who always mention her kind heart, her generosity, her strength and resiliency.
Interment was in Tidal Cemetery in Templeton.
Arrangements at at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
To send an online condolences to Niki’s family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.