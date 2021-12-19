NEW BETHLEHEM — While it took parts of 72 seasons to compile the first 599 wins for the Redbank Valley wrestling program, No. 600 took just 14 minutes Saturday afternoon at the Redbank Valley Duals.
In their final match of the day in a round-robin formatted event that included nine teams, the Bulldogs outpointed Punxsutawney for a 42-36 win.
Yes, 14 minutes since the Chucks forfeited five weights at 106, 113, 126, 132 and 138 pounds while the Bulldogs had to give away six points at 189. In the other seven bouts, the Chucks won five of the seven matchups.
The win capped a 4-1 day for the Bulldogs, who lost their only match to Kane (42-36) while beating Bradford (39-36), Titusville (36-33) and Ridgway (60-18).
Not only does did the win hike the team’s all-time mark to 600-318-9, but it also put it head coach Mike Kundick at 207-102, or exactly the same win total as his late father Ben who compiled a 207-73-1 record in 22 seasons.
So while the win wasn’t noteworthy on the surface, it certainly was symbolic for all of the previous seasons of success.
“I have mixed emotions about today. There were a lot of forfeits and I like wrestling full teams and that way you can do it,” Kundick said. “We’re young and it’s going to be a long season, but we have potential. We just have a lot of young kids who have to learn how to wrestle.”
On the milestone, it was all about the history and past teams and individuals as well.
“I’ve been coaching and helping my dad for 50 years probably and it means something to everybody who’s ever wrestled here,” he said. “It’s a big milestone winning 600 and we’re one of the top 75 teams in that state to do that. That’s Class AA and AAA, so that’s pretty huge. It takes a long time to get that and it encompasses everybody who’s ever wrestled, so it’s not just for this team.”
In the opener against Bradford, the Bulldogs were 4-4 on the mat while going 4-1 in forfeit wins to beat the Owls. Cole Bish notched a pin at 126 while Carsen Rupp won an 11-4 decision at 215 and Gabe Carroll had a 51-second pin at heavyweight. The last two wins rallied them to the win after trailing 36-30 with two bouts remaining.
The Bulldogs won four bouts and took three forfeit wins in the win over Titusville as they scored the final 18 points on pins by Rupp and Carroll along with a forfeit win at 106 to cap the 36-33 win.
Kane downed the Bulldogs by winning six of eight bouts contested, all of them by fall. But the Bulldogs got pins from Rupp and Carroll at 215 and heavyweight along with four forfeit to keep things close. Kayin Bard’s 31-second pin of Aidan McNaulty at 106 clinched the win for the Wolves with one bout remaining.
Only five bouts were contested in the rout of Ridgway and the lone Bulldogs win came from Rupp at 215 where he pinned Mikey Steis in the third period. Ridgway forfeited eight weights.
Then against Punxsutawney, the Bulldogs’ only mat winners were Rupp and Carroll with pins in a match that featured seven pins totaling 7 minutes and 8 seconds, or four of them finished in under 40 seconds.
The Bulldogs, Kane, Curwensville and Titusville all finished 4-1 while Clarion, Bradford and Punxsutawney were all 2-3. Youngsville (0-4) and Ridgway (0-5) rounded out the nine-team field.
Curwensville lost to Kane (33-30) in its opener while beating Ridgway (55-6), Youngsville (45-9), Bradford (42-24) and Clarion (39-21).
Kane’s lone loss was to Titusville (37-32).