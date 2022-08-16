PITTSBURGH — If you watched the Steelers beat the Seahawks in their preseason opener Saturday night and thought the offense looked drastically different in the first game post- Ben Roethlisberger, it had nothing to do with an expanded playbook and everything to do with the quarterbacks running it.
That’s according to offensive coordinator Matt Canada, fresh off his first game calling plays for No. 10 and No. 8 instead of No. 7.
“Not really,” Canada said flatly when asked if Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett were able to unlock more of his offense. “I don’t think we ran one play that we didn’t run last year in the regular season.”
It’s no secret that both quarterbacks acquired this offseason on the first day of free agency and the first day of the draft, respectively, bring more mobility to the position than late-career Roethlisberger and even Mason Rudolph. But Canada downplayed that in his first comments since Saturday’s 32-25 win, an exhibition in which all three passers had a completion percentage above 50, at least 60 yards and a touchdown through the air.
None of the three had to warm up to it, either, throwing touchdown passes on their first possessions. That had to please the always-stoic Canada, who kept his same spot high atop Acrisure Stadium in the coach’s box but had new faces to work with all over the field.
On Trubisky, who led a 90-yard touchdown drive to start the game, followed by a stalled drive in Seattle territory, Canada said: “All in all, I thought he did a good job running the offense, executing things, getting guys moved to the right spot. I was happy with the way he played.”
On Rudolph, who had the only true deep throw of the game, Canada brought up that pass unprompted: “Mason went in and had a really nice play on the touchdown pass, then we had a 17-play [field goal] drive — which is everybody, not just the quarterback; it’s 11 guys — that we got down there and didn’t finish.”
On Pickett, who saw the most extensive playing time as he got his first taste of action at the pro level: “There’s a lot of things that we saw during the game that we’ve seen at practice. I don’t know if there’s ‘gamers.’ Obviously, it is weighted differently, as coach [ Mike Tomlin] says. When you’re out there under the lights, it is different, but I think a lot of the things we saw, we’ve seen. A lot of the plays we saw happen and executed, we’ve seen. And some of the plays that we didn’t make or didn’t do quite as well as we hoped, we’ve seen those, too.”
For what it’s worth, Monday seemed to be a more stark contrast between Pickett and Rudolph behind Trubisky than we’ve seen previously in practice. Pickett worked solely as the second-team quarterback, while Rudolph mostly played with the third-string offensive line. Even though Pickett was the third quarterback to play Saturday, he did so behind the second-team line. Both are throwing to many of the same targets.
Now, there’s no indication that the preseason results have shuffled anything. It’s possible the order would have changed at this juncture in camp all along.
But Tomlin reiterated his usual stance: You can make all the plays — or throws — you want in practice, but that’s not the same as doing it against defenders in different uniforms.
“It’s weighted more heavily, certainly, because of some of the things we’ve mentioned — the live pocket being a major component of it and so forth,” Tomlin said after practice Monday. “Make no mistake about it, the in-stadium action is significant in the evaluation process.”
Tomlin’s answers on the quarterback competition, or lack thereof, have been predictably banal to this point, so it’s likely fruitless to probe him any further on that until his Thursday news conference to preview the second preseason game. But Canada before practice Monday was asked if the coaches want or need to see Pickett get some snaps earlier in the game than he did Saturday.
“Yeah, we’ve got a system in place,” he said. “We’re going to work to do that. We’re doing it in practice some, as well. Coach [Tomlin], we’ve had this thing mapped out since I don’t know when. We’ll continue to stay right on our plan and see where it goes.
“The plan is the plan. I think that’s one thing [Tomlin] does such a good job of. I know I say it all the time, we don’t want anyone to play looking over their shoulder. Obviously, there’s unbelievable urgency every day. How you play does matter. I don’t want to act like we’re just going to stick to it no matter what happens. Don’t pencil me into saying something like that. But we have a plan, and until something drastically changes it, we’re going to continue to methodically go through our plan. ... We’re not making sudden moves.”