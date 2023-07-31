Norma Jean Gallagher, 94, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.
Born October 13, 1928 in Distant, she was the daughter of the late Fred Mohney Shumaker and Minnie Pansy (Adams) Shumaker.
She married Harris Doverspike on May 6, 1946. He preceded her in death on June 9, 1965.
She married Patrick Edward Gallagher on March 17, 1973. He survives.
Norma worked as a custodian at Redbank Valley School District for 20 years before retiring. She had previously worked at Rola Jensen, Hetrick’s Pest Control and Murphy’s in New Bethlehem.
Norma was a member of the Oakdale Church of Brethren, where she had been an active member in the women's fellowship group. She and her husband Pat also attended the Distant Baptist Church. She was a former member of the White Shrine.
She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family, and particularly her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Patrick Gallagher; a daughter, Esther Carrier of New Bethlehem; two grandchildren, Wayne (Darla) Truitt and Richard (Rachel) Truitt; great-grandchildren, Kayla (Joshua Faulk) Wonderling, Kim (Richard) Nelson, Ryan (Jennifer) Truitt, Branden (Jonelle Troutman) Truitt and Bria Truitt; two step-great-grandchildren, Miranda (Justin) Finland and Ryan (Torrie Sayers) McCanna; and great-great-grandchildren, Nolan, Dominic, Hayden, Adessa, Bentley, Waylon, Charlie, Rodney, Brooke, Cayden, Xander, Hunter, Mia, Ellie and Jesi.
In additions to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harris Doverspike; three brothers, Dave, Ben and Fred Shumaker; seven sisters, Lucille Shumaker, Elsie Downs, Connie Rogers, Donna Hoffman, Pauline Bish, Violet Ferringer and Dee Stauffer; and a son in-law, Roger Carrier.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at the church, officiated by the Rev. Randy Hopper.
Interment will follow at Oakland Community Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Shumaker Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
Online tributes can be made at www.shumakerfh.com.