BROOKVILLE — It’ll be a Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference girls’ basketball final at today’s Brookville Tip-Off Tournament.
Friday night saw Clarion-Limestone hold of Clearfield for a 43-41 first-round win while in the second game, North Clarion beat the host Brookville Lady Raiders, 60-43.
It’ll be the ninth straight finals appearance for North Clarion, which has won the last two titles. C-L hasn’t been in the final since winning the tip-off tournament in 2013.
Today’s schedule has Brookville meeting Clearfield in the consolation game at 2 p.m. with North Clarion and C-L playing in the final at 5:30 p.m.
In the opener, the Lady Lions used a 13-0 run in the third quarter to pull ahead, but it had to withstand a late charge by Clearfield which had two shots to win or tie in the final seconds after C-L missed front-end free throw shots that could’ve iced the game.
Alyssa Wiant turned in a double-double for the Lady Lions with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jenna Dunn scored 10 points while Alex Leadbetter finished with nine points.
The Lady Bison got 19 points from Hannah Glunt, who played through early foul trouble. No other Clearfield player reached double figures. Cayleigh Walker and Riley Ryan each scored six points.
Clearfield led 21-18 at halftime before C-L’s 15-7 third-quarter edge sparked by its big run. The Lady Lions outscored Clearfield, 13-10, in the fourth quarter.
North Clarion set the tone early and often in its win over the Lady Raiders, jumping out to a 23-4 first-quarter lead after forcing 11 Brookville turnovers. The She-Wolves built it up to 25-5 in the early moments of the second quarter, but with head coach Terry Dreihaup using plenty of his minutes with the bench the rest of the way, Brookville actually played the game even.
North Clarion led 28-17 at halftime after Brookville owned a 13-5 second-quarter edge. In the third quarter, the Lady Raiders got it to within 30-23 after a Hannah Lundgren basket with just under six minutes left in the quarter.
It wouldn’t get any closer as North Clarion led 43-29 going into the fourth quarter and built its lead to as high as 24 points at 56-32 in the fourth quarter.
Three She-Wolves reached double figures in scoring. Lauren Lutz, a 6-foot-3 senior, scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Madison McFarland finished with 14 points and Emma McFarland added 10 points.
North Clarion wasn’t playing with junior transfer and former Venango Catholic Lily Homan, who is out with an injury.
For the Lady Raiders, Eden Wonderling turned in a double-double effort with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman Hannah Geer came off the bench to score eight points. Hannah Lundgren finished with seven points.
In a turnover-filled game, the Lady Raiders finished with 26, but edged North Clarion’s 28 giveaways.