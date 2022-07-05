BROCKWAY — If you’re a fan of hard hitting and big plays, Friday night at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway was the place to be as the North and South went head-to-head in the 7th Annual Frank Varischetti All-Star Football Game. And after the South took a quick lead, the North scored 21 unanswered — with all three scores coming from Ridgway’s Domenic Allegretto — to take a 21-13 win.
“It was just like a heavyweight battle,” North head coach Chris Dworek of St. Marys said. “I said all week, both teams have good players. We took their shots early and adjusted well. Our kids did a super job playing. They picked up the physical stuff and got some confidence going. They just steamrolled after that.”
The game was called due to lightning with 2:25 remaining in the fourth quarter with the North at the South 18-yard line had they had been grinding out the clock to that point.
Dworek and his staff went with a two-quarterback system for the game with a face he knows well in St. Marys quarterback Christian Coudriet and Smethport’s Noah Lent. Coudriet took care of the yards through the air on the evening while Lent was the team’s option QB, picking up first downs in clutch spots — including a 12-yard scamper on a fake punt run on 4th and 10 at their own 28-yard line.
“They both have unique strengths,” Dworek said. “I’d like to think I’m not a dumb coach but (I just let them) do what they do best. Then I asked them at halftime what their favorite plays were, so we ran their favorite plays. But it was all of the big guys upfront. They only gave up two sacks.”
While Allegretto had three TDs, 36 yards rushing and was named North Offensive MVP, he wasn’t the only Ridgway standout for the North as Cam Marciniak led the game with 115 yards rushing on 11 carries. Hunter Wall was the North’s Defensive MVP and Dan Park was also in on numerous plays in the backfield.
For the South, Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain ran the offense and was 14-of-23 for 181 yards and a TD. Fellow Redbank Valley teammate Marquese Gardlock hauled in four receptions and 80 yards for a score. Karns City’s Luke Garing was the South’s Offensive MVP with 102 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown, while DuBois linebacker Christian Kirk won South Defensive MVP as he had a big interception with the North in the red zone.
Things couldn’t have started out any worse for the North, however, as the team’s opening drive had them at third-and-14 from their own 36-yard line. That’s when the South forced a fumble on Coudriet as they got the turnover in the pile, setting up shop at the North 32-yard line.
But after a fumble of their own, which was recovered by South QB Bain they then decided to go for it on fourth-and-15 from the North 37-yard line. That’s when Bain found Gardlock over the middle of the field, dropping the ball in over a North defender as Gardlock ran for the score just 1:44 into the game. Nick Cosper’s extra point then gave the South a quick 7-0 lead.
After getting the North’s initial first down on the contest on its next possession, two Lent passed fell incomplete — the last of which was on fourth-and-7 at the South 42-yard line, handing the ball right back to the team listed as the visitors. In a mere matter of minutes, it looked like the Redbank Valley duo of Bain and Gardlock — the duo that led them to a PIAA Class 2A championship game berth in November — got its second TD of the game with a 56-yard bomb. But the play was called back due to an ineligible receiver as the South would start to chip away again.
An 11-yard run by running back Luke Garing of Karns City got the South down to the North 29-yard line, but that would be the final first down of the first half for the South, as they had only three. A Bain incompletion on fourth-and-9 from the North 28 turned it back over to the North — who in turn then had an 11-play, 58-yard drive that was jumpstarted by the aforementioned fake punt run by Lent.
That drive also saw a 49-yard completion by Coudriet to Brockway’s Jalen Kosko over the middle of the field, getting the North into the South red zone. But three plays later on third-and-6 from the South 14, DuBois’ Christian Kirk stepped in front of a Coudriet pass and had a leaping interception that stalled what was the best North drive to that point.
The North defense started cracking down with the Ridgway duo of Hunter Wall and Dan Park making plays, holding the South to a three-and-out as DuBois’ Brycen Dinkfelt went back to punt. Allegretto then fielded the punt and took it 61-yards to the house. But for the second time in the first half, a TD would be wiped off the board — this one due to a block in the back as the North offense instead went to work at its own 35-yard line. Both teams would get penalties on the drive, the last South penalty of which put the North inside the South 8-yard line. But the South defense locked down and Lent’s pass to Kosko on fourth-and-goal at the 10 went for just 6 yards.
However, the North was finally able to capitalize on its previous drives coming up empty. The North then forced a three-and-out with a punt from its own 6-yard line. Allegretto fielded it and then took off up the left side for the 43-yard score. Lent’s PAT tied things up with 5:24 left in the second quarter.
Another punt by the South on a three-and-out gave not only the ball back to the North, but momentum as well. And on first-and-10 from its own 23-yard line, Ridgway’s Cam Marciniak busted off a 60-yard run up the middle, down to the South 17. After Coudriet scampered down to the 2-yard line after rolling out of the pocket, Allegretto capped off the drive with his second TD — a 2-yard run with 1:44 to go in the first half as Lent’s PAT made it 14-7 North.
A fumble on the ensuing kickoff was then recovered by Wall, giving it right back to the North, as they got down to the South 22-yard line after a pass interference call on fourth-and-7 gave them a first down. But both teams would then exchange fumbles as Lent had the ball knocked away, with it being recovered by the South’s Landon Hurrelbrink of Keystone. Three plays later, the North took a 14-7 lead into halftime.
The second half saw the South, led by Union/A-C Valley head coach Brad Dittman, go to its bruising RB in Garing more frequently, which turned out to be quite successful. Garing would pick up 46 yards on the drive along, but it would stall out with an incomplete pass on fourth-and-8 at the North 20.
Big plays then set up the next North scoring opportunity as Coudriet found Smethport’s Alex Ognen with an over the shoulder grab across the middle for 39 yards. A 16-yard Marciniak run then got them to the South 25-yard line, and a Coudriet run set them up for first-and-goal at the 4-yard line. Two plays later, Allegretto had his third TD of the night with a 4-yard score with 5:10 left in the third quarter. Lent’s PAT was good again with the North holding a 14-point lead.
Both teams would battle back and forth the rest of the way with the South getting the ball towards the end of the third quarter at its own 2-yard line after a 50-yard punt by Lent. The South then made it 93 yards before penalties thwarted its efforts, with a fourth-and-goal from the 25-yard line going for just 11 yards.
The North had its first three-and-out of the second half and a bad punt from its own 3-yard line gave the South prime field position at the North 21-yard line. Two plays later, Garing rumbled in from 5-yards out with 5:27 left in the game. However, Cosper missed the extra point as the North clung to a 21-13 lead.
With the North then trying to run out the clock, they got to work with a combo of Marciniak, Lent and Allegretto. However, they faced a fourth-and-6 at the South 28-yard line with minutes to play. Allegretto then took charge on a 9-yard pitch to keep the drive moving.
“That last first down we got, I was debating plays,” Dworek said. “And Dom said, ‘Toss it to me and I’ll guarantee you I’ll get it.’ I was thinking of that and when the linemen said, ‘yeah, yeah, yeah,’ it was the linemen and Dom doing what he said. A lot of people say they can do it and can’t. But he did it.”
Allegretto would then have a 2-yard run after that, but a lightning strike would show up off in the distance and the game was made final.
Dworek said it was an honor to coach the team as it gives a neat perspective of coaching those seniors that may be playing their last game, as well as others that were previously on the other side of the field.
“I told them the first day, you coach against most of the kids,” Dworek said. “Then you read about the kids and it was fun for me mixing them all together and doing some things. It was definitely fun. They knew our (plays) after two days. Sunday was introduction and Monday you could tell they had it so that was cool to see.
“I’ve coached games before (in places like) Philipsburg. So every time I go to Philipsburg, I look for those kids. So whenever I go fishing up north, I’m going to look for those kids in Smethport and Port Allegany. I was at Bucktail for the first time a few weeks ago, so I’ll be looking for the Bucktail kids. That’s what’s cool — meeting kids and getting to know them, asking what they’re going to do in the fall and following them after that. They’re memories forever.”
NORTH 21,
SOUTH 13
Score by Quarters
South 7 0 0 6 — 13
North 0 14 7 0 — 21
First Quarter
S—Marquese Gardlock 37 pass from Bryson Bain, (Nick Cosper kick), 10:16.
Second Quarter
N—Domenic Allegretto 43 punt return, (Noah Lent kick), 5:24.
N—Domenic Allegretto 2 run, (Noah Lent kick), 1:44.
Third Quarter
N—Domenic Allegretto 4 run, (Noah Lent kick), 5:10.
Fourth Quarter
S—Luke Garing 5 run, (kick failed), 5:27.
S N
First downs 13 15
Rushes-yards 28-79 38-231
Comp-Att-Int 15-24-0 9-20-1
Passing Yards 197 116
Total Plays-Yards 52-276 58-347
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 4-2
Punts 4-39.3 2-33
Penalties-Yards 10-89 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
South—Luke Garing 17-102, Tate Lindermuth 1-4, Breckin Rex 2-(-4), Brendan Shreckengost 3-(-8), Bryson Bain 5-(-15).
North—Cam Marciniak 11-115, Noah Lent 10-63, Domenic Allegretto 11-36, Christian Coudriet 6-17.
PASSING
South—Bryson Bain 14-of-23, 181 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; Cooper Boozel 1-of-1, 16 yds., 0 TD, 0 INT.
North—Christian Coudriet 4-of-11, 105 yds., 0 TD, 1 INT; Noah Lent 5-of-9, 11 yds., 0 TD, 0 INT.
RECEIVING
South—Marquese Gardlock 4-80, Brycen Dinkfelt 2-39, Alex Phillips 2-21, Brendan Shreckengost 2-17, Bryson Bain 1-16, Andrew Verostek 1-11, Gabe Kengersky 2-8, Zack Blair 1-5.
North—Jalen Kosko 4-54, Alex Ognen 1-39, Domenic Allegretto 1-11, Tony Lewis 2-6, Cam Marciniak 1-6.
INTERCEPTIONS
South—Christian Kirk.
North—None.