Editor’s Note: The following information is from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources page on the history of Cook Forest State Park.
CCC Camp
On March 31, 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the CCC for the purpose of providing employment and to restore the nation’s natural resources.
In 1934, CCC Camp SP-2 was built in the present-day River Cabins area along River Road. A typical CCC camp had barracks, a mess hall, bathhouses and other structures. This camp housed 200 enrollees and staff until 1937 when it closed, and the buildings were torn down and used to construct CCC Camp SP-6 at Raccoon Creek State Park in Beaver County.
A large wayside interprets CCC Camp SP-2 and is where the camp once stood within the River Picnic Area.
Wook of the CCC in Cook Forest still remains. Indian and River cabins were built, trails and roads constructed and forest resources preserved by these hard-working men.
During the nine years of existence, the CCC nationwide employed 3 million young men and produced conservation work valued at more than $1.5 billion.
Log Cabin Inn
Cook Forest State Park’s environmental learning center is a large log building built in 1934 by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). It is at one end of Longfellow Trail and contains a variety of displays, taxidermy animals and logging tools from early lumbering days.
River Cabins, Indian Cabins, Log Cabin and the Old Contact Station
In the 1930s, the CCC built these buildings from salvaged American chestnut killed by a blight. These buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places.
Cook Forest Fire Tower/Seneca Point Overlook
The 80-foot tower, built in 1929, gave firefighters a 15- to 20-mile view of the area. The tower retired from service in 1966. Visitors can climb the tower to the observation cabin at the top when it is open during park programs.
Native Americans used the sandstone of the area to grind seeds and grains. The Seneca Nation of the Iroquois Confederacy hunted in the area where Cook Forest State Park is located today. Visitors keeping a sharp eye while visiting the Seneca Point Overlook area and nearby trails may see unnatural indentations in stone used for these “Indian mills.”
Cobbtown and bracket dams
A walk along the four miles of Tom’s Run, starting at Picnic Pavilion #2, can take visitors back to the hectic, rowdy days of the 1800s logging boom. Although time and nature have erased much of the past, keen-eyed observers can still find clues.
Stone and earthen foundations of bracket dams can be found along the banks of Tom’s Run. These dams created an artificial flood to raise the water level for floating logs to the Clarion River. Three miles up Tom’s Run are the scant remains of Cobbtown, one of many temporary logging boomtowns.