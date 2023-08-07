It won’t get much notice before or even during the early stages of this Penn State football season. That’s because the position is never noticed by most fans.
The center is a paradox. He handles the ball every play, but the camera rarely follows him. He directs the framework of the offense but almost never gains overt attention.
But PSU is replacing its center in 2023, and that is a very big deal. Juice Scruggs has moved on to the NFL’s Houston Texans after an impressive progression from broken back in 2021 to dependable hub of the Nittany Lion attack in 2022 to 2nd-round NFL Draft choice in 2023.
His replacement will be onetime Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad, an experienced 4th-year lineman who’s played both interior positions but hasn’t specialized at center since his high school days. He will be a very important man at the most underappreciated position in football.
And like every center I’ve ever met, he’s a sharp cookie, the sort of slightly nerdy type who loves his job because it’s demanding:
“It’s difficult but it’s also cool, because it adds more,” Nourzad told me in a lively one-on-one interview in Beaver Stadium on Sunday’s PSU media day.
“You can use more tools when it comes to the intellectual part of the game. There’s a lot going on, so you have to take all of that in.
“It’s like a puzzle. It’s fun because it’s difficult. Once you get the hang of it and get in the flow, it’s problem-solving.”
I asked Nourzad to assess the qualities a center needs. It’s an eclectic variety of innate traits and learned skills that you just don’t come across in every athlete, let alone every large football player:
“You have to be calm under pressure. Be able to think quickly. Be able to think well. Then, all the other skills it takes to be an offensive linemen.”
Including but not limited to uncommonly nimble feet for a 300-pounder, hand dexterity, and the strength and sturdiness to battle massive defensive tackles built to specifically to punish you.
While the quarterback is the prime performer, the star of the show in every viewer’s sight, the center is the man behind the scenes in the trenches.
An apt analogy: The quarterback as host of the television show, center stage in the studio or theater, focal point of the performance. Meanwhile, the center is the director, on the mic and at the board, making certain the support staff is all in proper position and working in choreographed synchronicity.
The center directs in a way many fans may absentmindedly watch but not see. A lot of his job happens before each scene takes place. Nourzad tried to explain the sequence of the 10-to-15 seconds before every play:
“We get up to ball and decide who most important person is. That’s the first thing.”
This is a key defender who must be accounted for and must be eliminated from the intended attack point of the play for it to succeed.
How is this decided?
“We know for most plays who the point’s going to be as we go in. We have our rules.”
Such as?
“I’m not going to divulge those.”
Of course, not. I’ve interviewed all sorts of people in many lines of work during 40 years in this business, and at this moment, Nourzad looked straight at me and used a courteous but dismissive tone. It immediately reminded me of a federal agent I used to call now and again when covering cops and courts in Columbus. As in: Nah. Not going there. Next question.
Anyway, structure of blocking is built around this defender:
“We find the guy, then we set all the blocks off that person.”
It doesn’t have to be a specifically troublesome athlete.
“It’s about where he is on the field.”
At that point, the center must yell out blocking assignments with call signs that designate specific responsibilities.
The thing is, defenses often don’t do what their initial formation suggests; they are taught to disguise their intentions until shortly before the snap. So, while the offensive linemen drop into their stances, they must keep their eyes up to watch for any movement. Linebackers and strong safeties are particular persons of interest. Any or all of them cheating just a little in rotation may be a tell for a blitz. Additional calls may be made by the center to account for their shifts.
And here is where the center must be a master of multitasking. Somehow, while making these last-second blocking revisions and communicating them loud and clear to the other linemen, he must monitor the quarterback’s snap count, deliver a handleable snap at the correct instant and simultaneously prepare to shift his posture at the moment of the snap to be able to block what is usually the largest and strongest man on the field, a 320-pound nose tackle.
How in the world do you do this?
“It takes a little bit of learning. It’s a lot of screaming, first of all. So, it’s not like I’m talking to somebody next to me. I’m screaming so the whole line can hear. And then as soon as the quarterback starts his [snap] cadence, I lock back in and hear him.”
And if you think that sounds chaotic, imagine an atmosphere like, say, 2021 in Kinnick Stadium, the most intimate venue in the league with the seats right on top of the sidelines. Recall that insane Iowa crowd, lathered up by the first year of alcohol sales to the general public, smelling blood in the water after Sean Clifford was injured and raw rookie QB Ta’Quan Roberson entered for the second half.
Roberson’s voice could not be heard. False starts ensued. The more disruptive the crowd became, the more they fed on their own influence. Roberson was clearly shaken. Nobody could hear the count.
Late in this sequence, probably too late, center Mike Miranda was ordered to go to a silent count and communicate the snap by hand signals transmitted from the guards out to the tackles by touch. It’s rudimentary but necessary in such a situation.
“It doesn’t happen often,” said Nourzad. “But we practice it, just in case we need to use that tool.”
And how do these hand signals work exactly?
“Ahh, I’m not gonna get into the specifics of that.”
Again, the federal agent voice.
“It doesn’t really change much, though, because our eyes are still looking ahead of us.”
That’s the stuff of a great offensive line. The center is the conductor. All the other linemen progress off his cues. They all must sometimes make certain decisions of whom to block based on their own real-time observations. But trust of the center’s judgments is ultimately paramount.
It all requires a disparate cluster of qualities not available in too many humans. Moments before, I asked PSU offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich about what he looks for in a center, maybe even in a guard he might want to convert to a center.
“Two qualities, or maybe three. And these are in no order:
“Intelligence is huge at that position. Making IDs and the amount of communication that has to happen.
“Footwork. And it’s hard enough to block a 320-pounder. But to snap the ball and then block a 320-pounder is a different deal in itself. So you need the strength and the footwork to go along with that.
“And then, the mindset. The mentality to be both physically and mentally tough.
“I think those are the most critical things.”
If you’ve spoken to enough OCs, they might consider the skill positions their favorite toys, but they all respect and appreciate a great center, because they know their importance to the total production.
Closer to the fire, PSU offensive line coach Phil Trautwein expressed something close to adoration for those who’re excellent at the position. After all, when he was a first-team All-SEC tackle for Florida’s 2008 national champions, the center two doors down was merely one of the best in the history of the game – Rimington Award winner and future 9-time Pro Bowler with the Steelers, Maurkice Pouncey.
After he retraced all the disparate attributes a center must have, I asked Trautwein about personality and command, a certain dynamic quality to which the rest of the line responds:
“They have to respect and trust you that you’re putting them on the right call, that you’re making the right ID. Because the center makes everyone else a whole. So, if [the center doesn’t] feel confident, that might also lower the confidence of the rest of the guys. They have to know that the center has their backs, that he’s doing everything he can to get everyone on the same page.”
Then, there’s pure vocal volume. PSU is fortunate to have an experienced reserve as Nourzad’s backup in senior Nick Dawkins. As you might expect, the son of the late, great Sixer center and pro coach Darryl Dawkins has the intelligence and personality quotient fully covered. He’s a generally delightful young man, easily conversational.
But the converted high school tackle, who first played center as a PSU freshman, emphasized that the job entails a certain decibel level:
“Sometimes with 110,000 fans, you gotta make a call, you can’t whisper it. I would say, you have to announce yourself.”
Does he have a big voice? Dawkins responded immediately with a barely understated certainty:
“I think so.”
So, I asked him to yell out a simulated call. I thought initially, as a Gen Z member, he might consider it untoward. But this, I quickly recalled, was the spawn of “Chocolate Thunder”. Fortunately, I backed up a few steps or what hair I have remaining might’ve left my scalp.
“Boise! Boise!”
I didn’t have a sound meter handy, but It had to be 120 dB.
When I asked Dawkins whether inordinate intelligence must be a center’s prerequisite, he went a step further:
“I would also say, you must understand the concepts so well that you can explain them to other people. The center should know what everyone else on the line is doing.”
Nourzad’s pathway to major-college center has been circuitous. Unlike Dawkins, he played nothing but center in high school ball in suburban Atlanta, but then gravitated to guard during two years at Cornell where he was first-team all-Ivy League both seasons.
When he transferred to Penn State in early 2022, Nourzad was slotted as a combo interior lineman and took plenty of reps at center in practice as a backup to Scruggs. He certainly would have received more game reps at center than his mere 17 mop-up time snaps had he not been needed as the starting left guard mid-season to replace injured Landon Tengwall.
Nourzad is aware he has a tough act to follow:
“Juice was really smart. He communicated well. He had great, great feet. He was big, strong, really quick. He had all the right qualities for it.”
Do you also need a certain personality type that meshes well as the leader of the line, or is that not necessarily important as long as the competency is there?
“I’m not sure about personality. You have to be able to communicate on the field, though. Which I think comes with age. Being comfortable in what you’re saying, making the decisions and sticking to them. And again, just being loud.”
In other words, commanding. In that way, the center is so much like the quarterback – an overt leader.
“The quarterback also has to tell other positions what to do, to look at the defense and know exactly what’s going to happen.
“So, the center’s like that, just on a smaller scale and directing fewer people.”
That’s the center – the director, behind the scenes of the performance. Or in this case, hidden away in plain sight, right in the middle of it.