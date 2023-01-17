Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze, mainly on the ridgetops. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to expect slippery conditions as freezing rain impacts the area. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&