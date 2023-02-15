CLARION – The Butler Health System Clarion Hospital Foundation is looking for applicants for its 2023 Stroup Family Nursing Scholarships.
A donation from the Stroup family for nursing education has enabled the funding of two scholarships.
A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to an individual entering their first year of the Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) program at PennWest University –Clarion in the fall of 2023.
During the second year of the awardee’s ASN program, an awardee in good standing can become a Nurse Extern at Clarion Hospital.
The Nurse Extern Program provides RN experience through mentorship, $5,000 tuition reimbursement and employment upon graduation.
A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to an individual entering their first year of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at PennWest University –Clarion in the fall of 2023.
This scholarship is renewable for year two of the BSN program.
During the third and fourth years of the awardee’s BSN program, awardees in good standing become a Nurse Extern at Clarion Hospital.
The Nurse Extern Program provides RN experience through mentorship and $5,000 (per year) tuition reimbursement as well as employment upon graduation.
To be eligible, students must meet the following criteria:
- Be a graduate or future graduate of a Clarion, Forest, Jefferson or Venango County High School.
- Be accepted to PennWest Clarion for fall 2023.
- Have a grade point average of 3.0 or equivalent in the final three years of high school.
- Plan to pursue their education in nursing, enter the Nurse Extern Program and gain employment at BHS Clarion Hospital.
The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 28.
Applications can be found online at www.butlerhealthsystem.org/clarion-hospital/services/bhs-clarion-hospital-foundation/scholarships/.
For more information, contact the BHS Clarion Hospital Foundation at (814) 226-1258.