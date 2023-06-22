BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, June 26 — Corned beef, diced redskin potatoes, cabbage, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits and cookie.
Tuesday, June 27 — Chicken cacciatore, blended rice, Brussel sprouts, breadstick and applesauce.
Wednesday, June 28 — Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, Italian bread and peach crisp.
Thursday, June 29 — Hot dog, sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes, hot dog roll and pineapple and mandarin oranges.
Friday, June 30 — Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread and gelatin.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.