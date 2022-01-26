BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is currently serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, January 31 – Taco salad, Spanish rice, corn and black bean salad, nacho chips and pineapple delight.
Tuesday, February 1 – Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, white bread and fresh fruit.
Wednesday, February 2 – Orange glazed pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower and sliced apples.
Thursday, February 3 – Crispy chicken salad, mixed greens, vegetable soup with crackers, dinner roll and warm peach crisp.
Friday, February 4 – Turkey Caesar club sandwich with lettuce, tomato and cheese; creamy broccoli soup with crackers, sandwich roll, cherry chip cake with topping and fruit cocktail.
ActivitiesMonday and Friday – Bingo, 9 to 11 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga with Jennifer Good from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Wednesday – Scrabble at 10 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.