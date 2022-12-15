BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.

Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.

Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:

Monday, December 19 — Western omelet, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, biscuit with jelly, apple juice and coffee crumb cake.

Tuesday, December 20 — BBQ chicken breast, brown rice, coleslaw, wheat bread and orange.

Wednesday, December 21 — Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, Italian bread and cookie.

Thursday, December 22 — Spaghetti and meatballs with marinara sauce, tossed salad, garlic breadstick and mixed fruit salad.

Friday, December 23 — All centers closed.

Activities

Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.

Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.

Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.

Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.

Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.

Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.

