BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, July 18 — Creamy vegetable lasagna with shredded mozzarella, tossed salad, garlic breadstick and mixed fruit.
Tuesday, July 19 — BBQ pork ribeye, sweet potato bites, fresh broccoli with cheese, wheat bread and pineapple delight.
Wednesday, July 20 — Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, creamy potato soup, crackers and fresh fruit.
Thursday, July 21 — Open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn and cookie.
Friday, July 22 — Creamy chicken and biscuit, mixed vegetables, cookie and fresh fruit.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble at 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.