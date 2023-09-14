BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, September 18 — Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, creamy potato soup with crackers, hamburger roll and fresh fruit.
Tuesday, September 19 — Open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread and cookie.
Wednesday, September 20 — Chicken, spinach and cranberry salad with dressing and hardboiled egg, mixed greens and spinach, pickled diced beets, breadstick and poke cake.
Thursday, September 21 — Swiss steak with onion gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears.
Friday, September 22 — Pork loin with gravy, buttered noodles, Island blend vegetables, fresh fruit and cookie.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday — Wood carvers at 9 a.m.
Thursday — Coffee with the Vets at 9 a.m., Scrabble at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information about these and other programs.