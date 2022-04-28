BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, May 2 — Warm roast beef and cheddar sandwich, summer corn chowder, crackers and fresh fruit.
Tuesday, May 3 — Baked cabbage roll, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and cookie.
Wednesday, May 4 — Stadium hot dog, sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes, hot dog roll, pineapple and mandarin oranges.
Thursday, May 5 — Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato, broccoli, wheat bread and gelatin.
Friday, May 6 — Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, dinner roll and jello poke cake.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 to 11 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga with Jennifer Good from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Wednesday – Scrabble at 10 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.