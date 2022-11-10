BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, November 14 – Orange glazed pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll and fresh fruit.
Tuesday, November 15 – Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll and fresh fruit.
Wednesday, November 16 – Chili, cheddar cheese, chicken Caesar salad, cornbread, applesauce and tapioca pudding.
Thursday, November 17 – Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing ball, green beans, roll and butter, and pumpkin bars with cream cheese icing.
Friday, November 18 – Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bead and gelatin.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.