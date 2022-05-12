BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, May 16 — Meatball hoagie, parmesan noodles, green beans and fresh fruit.
Tuesday, May 17 — Honey garlic pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower, sliced apples and cookie.
Wednesday, May 18 — Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, white bread and fresh fruit.
Thursday, May 19 — Chef salad, vegetable barley soup, crackers, dinner roll and warm peach crumble.
Friday, May 20 — Smothered roast beef, scalloped potatoes, peas and onions, white bread and mandarin oranges.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 to 11 a.m.
Monday — Tai Chi, 3 to 4 p.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble at 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.