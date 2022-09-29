BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.

Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.

Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:

Monday, October 3 — Popcorn chicken, whipped potatoes, corn, biscuit and peaches.

Tuesday, October 4 — Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll and fresh fruit.

Wednesday, October 5 — Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread and pudding.

Thursday, October 6 — Turkey chef salad, vegetable soup, dinner roll, gelatin and pickled beets.

Friday, October 7 — Sloppy Joe, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans and fresh fruit.

Activities

Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.

Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.

Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.

Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.

Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.

Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos