BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, October 3 — Popcorn chicken, whipped potatoes, corn, biscuit and peaches.
Tuesday, October 4 — Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll and fresh fruit.
Wednesday, October 5 — Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread and pudding.
Thursday, October 6 — Turkey chef salad, vegetable soup, dinner roll, gelatin and pickled beets.
Friday, October 7 — Sloppy Joe, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans and fresh fruit.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.