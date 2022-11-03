BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.

Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.

Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:

Monday, November 7 — Chicken marsala with sauce, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread and fresh fruit.

Tuesday, November 8 — Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and fresh fruit.

Wednesday, November 9 — Baked cod, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and pineapple and mandarin oranges.

Thursday, November 10 — Taco salad, tortilla chips, corn with pimentos, pineapple andJello poke cake.

Friday, November 11 — Happy Veterans Day.

Activities

Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.

Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.

Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.

Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.

Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.

Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.

