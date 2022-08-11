BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.

Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.

Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:

Monday, August 15 — Roasted pork with apples, whipped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter and fresh fruit.

Tuesday, August 16 — Egg salad sandwich, lettuce and tomato, tomato soup with crackers, wheat bread and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday, August 17 — Roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, wheat bread and cookies.

Thursday, August 18 — Hearty beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll and fresh fruit.

Friday, August 19 — Pineapple glazed ham balls, sweet potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread and sliced pears.

Activities

Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.

Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.

Tuesday – Scrabble at 10 a.m.

Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.

Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.

Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos