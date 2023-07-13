BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, July 17 — Sloppy Joe, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans, hamburger bun and fresh fruit.
Tuesday, July 18 — Turkey chef salad, vegetable soup, dinner roll and gelatin.
Wednesday, July 19 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread and fresh fruit.
Thursday, July 20 — Chicken stew, coleslaw, mini biscuits and fresh fruit.
Friday, July 21 — Glazed ham with pineapple sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll and sherbet.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.