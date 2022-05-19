BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, May 23 — Glazed ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll and pudding.
Tuesday, May 24 — Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, broccoli and cauliflower, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Wednesday, May 25 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, tossed szlad, dinner roll and banana split cake.
Thursday, May 26 — Supreme pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, white bread and applesauce.
Friday, May 27 — Homemade tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, bean soup, crackers, white bread and fresh fruit.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 to 11 a.m.
Monday — Tai Chi, 3 to 4 p.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble at 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.