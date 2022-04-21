BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, April 25 — Spaghetti and meatballs, tossed salad, garlic breadstick and fruit salad.
Tuesday, April 26 — Homestyle pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, white bread and cookie.
Wednesday, April 27 — Teriyaki and lemon grass chicken dumplings, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Thursday, April 28 — Beef taco salad, Spanish rice, corn, tortilla chips and pineapple delight.
Friday, April 29 — Egg omelet with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly and fresh fruit.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 to 11 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga with Jennifer Good from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Wednesday – Scrabble at 10 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.