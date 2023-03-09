BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Daily activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, March 13 — Pepper steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears.
Tuesday, March 14 — Grilled chicken salad, cream of broccoli soup, crackers, dinner roll and fruited gelatin.
Wednesday, March 15 — Burgundy glazed meatballs, rice, roasted Brussel sprouts, Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges.
Thursday, March 16 — Corned beef and cabbage, boiled potatoes with chives, green beans, dinner roll, pistachio pudding and cookie.
Friday, March 17 — Potato crusted fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.