BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, May 15 — Roasted pork with peach glaze, scalloped potatoes with chives, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and cookie.
Tuesday, May 16 — Baked cabbage roll, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, white bread, fresh fruit and bread pudding.
Wednesday, May 17 — Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll and fresh fruit.
Thursday, May 18 — Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll and vanilla ice cream with strawberries.
Friday, May 19 — Taco salad, tortilla chips, corn with pimentos and pineapple.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.