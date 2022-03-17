BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is currently serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, March 21 — Taco salad, Spanish rice, corn and black bean salad, nacho chips and pineapple delight.
Tuesday, March 22 — Stuffedpepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, white bread and fresh fruit.
Wednesday, March 23 — Orange glazed pork loin, vegetable rice pilaf, cauliflower and sliced apples.
Thursday, March 24 — Crispy chicken salad with mixed greens, diced chicken, bacon bits, cheddar and one-half egg; vegetable soup with crackers, dinner roll and warm peach crisp.
Friday, March 25 — Potato crusted fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 to 11 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga with Jennifer Good from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Wednesday – Scrabble at 10 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.