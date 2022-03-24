BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, March 28 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato, green beans, white bread and sliced peaches.
Tuesday, March 29 — Chicken marsala, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Wednesday, March 30 — Pineapple glazed ham, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Thursday, March 31 — Hawaiian pork chop, blended rice pilaf, Island blend vegetables and strawberry shortcake.
Friday, April 1 — Smothered roast beef, scalloped potatoes, peas and onions, white bread and mandarin oranges.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 to 11 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga with Jennifer Good from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Wednesday – Scrabble at 10 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.