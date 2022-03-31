BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, April 4 — Sweet and/or chicken, white rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Tuesday, April 5 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread and fresh fruit.
Wednesday, April 6 — Supreme pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, white bread and applesauce.
Thursday, April 7 — Ham, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, tossed salad, dinner roll and coconut cake.
Friday, April 8 — Homemade tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, bean soup, crackers, white bread and fresh fruit.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 to 11 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga with Jennifer Good from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Wednesday – Scrabble at 10 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.