BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, June 6 — Pepper steak with gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears.
Tuesday, June 7 — Grilled chicken salad, cream of broccoli soup, crackers, dinner roll and fruited gelatin.
Wednesday, June 8 — Swedish meatball, rice, roasted Brussel sprouts, Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges.
Thursday, June 9 — Salmon cake, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Friday, June 10 — Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables and strawberry shortcake.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 to 11 a.m.
Monday — Tai Chi, 3 to 4 p.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble at 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.