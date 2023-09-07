BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, September 11 — Glazed ham with pineapple sauce, scalloped potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll and cookie.
Tuesday, September 12 — Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw, white bread and orange.
Wednesday, September 13 — Orange glazed pork loin, buttered pasta, California blend, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday, September 14 — Warm roast beef sandwich with mozzarella, roasted parmesan redskins, carrots, sandwich roll and banana.
Friday, September 15 — Senior picnic.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday — Wood carvers at 9 a.m.
Thursday — Coffee with the Vets at 9 a.m., Scrabble at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information about these and other programs.