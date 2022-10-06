BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, October 10 — Baked meatloaf with gravy, baked potato with margarine, beets, white bread and fresh fruit.
Tuesday, October 11 — Pasta primavera, noodles, breadstick and mixed fruit.
Wednesday, October 12 — Glazed ham with raisin sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, peas and carrots, dinner roll and cookie.
Thursday, October 13 — Lasagna rollup with shredded cheese, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread, Italian green beans and fresh fruit.
Friday, October 14 — Moroccan beef, vegetable rice, Oriental vegetables, wheat bread and mandarin oranges.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.