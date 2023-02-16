BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, February 20 — Presidents’ Day — All centers closed.
Tuesday, February 21 — Swedish meatballs with gravy, buttered noodles, peas, dinner roll and fresh fruit.
Wednesday, February 22 — Baked cod, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Thursday, February 23 — Chili, cheddar cheese, tossed salad with tomato, cornbread and applesauce.
Friday, February 24 — Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, beets, wheat bread and pears.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.