BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, September 5 — Labor Day; all centers closed.
Tuesday, September 6 — BBQ pork ribette, sweet potato bites, green beans, wheat bread and pineapple delight.
Wednesday, September 7 — Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, pasta salad, baked beans and fresh fruit.
Thursday, September 8 — Open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn and cookie.
Friday, September 9 — Creamy vegetable lasagna, shredded mozzarella, tossed salad, garlic breadstick and mixed fruit.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.