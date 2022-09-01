BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.

Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.

Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:

Monday, September 5 — Labor Day; all centers closed.

Tuesday, September 6 — BBQ pork ribette, sweet potato bites, green beans, wheat bread and pineapple delight.

Wednesday, September 7 — Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, pasta salad, baked beans and fresh fruit.

Thursday, September 8 — Open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn and cookie.

Friday, September 9 — Creamy vegetable lasagna, shredded mozzarella, tossed salad, garlic breadstick and mixed fruit.

Activities

Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.

Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.

Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.

Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.

Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.

Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.

