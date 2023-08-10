BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, August 14 — Pasta and meatballs with marinara sauce, tossed salad with tomato, garlic breadstick and mixed fruit salad.
Tuesday, August 15 — Creamy parmesan pork chop, diced redskin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, pineapple tidbits and cookie.
Wednesday, August 16 — Chicken cacciatore, blended rice, Brussel sprouts, breadstick and applesauce.
Thursday, August 17 — Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread and peach crisp.
Friday, August 18 — Southern seafood cake, parmesan garlic noodles, peas, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga at 10:30 a.m. There is
Wednesday — Wood carvers at 9 a.m.
Thursday — Coffee with the Vets at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information about these and other programs.