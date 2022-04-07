BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, April 11 — Creamy chicken and biscuit, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit and cookie.
Tuesday, April 12 — BBQ pork ribeye, sweet potato bites, green beans, wheat bread and pineapple delight.
Wednesday, April 13 — Hot turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread and cookie.
Thursday, April 14 — Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, creamy potato soup, crackers and fresh fruit.
Friday, April 15 — Good Friday. All centers closed.
ActivitiesMonday and Friday – Bingo, 9 to 11 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga with Jennifer Good from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Wednesday – Scrabble at 10 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.