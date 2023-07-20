BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, July 24 — Tuna salad sandwich with lettuce and tomato, coleslaw and orange.
Tuesday, July 25 — Orange glazed pork loin, buttered pasta, California blend, wheat bread and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday, July 26 — Corned beef and Swiss sandwich, roasted Parmesan redskins, carrots and fresh fruit.
Thursday, July 27 — Chicken Parmesan with shredded cheese, rotini with sauce, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread and mixed fruit.
Friday, July 28 — Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, creamy potato soup, crackers and fresh fruit.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.