BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, September 19 — Beef taco salad, Spanish rice, corn and pineapple delight.
Tuesday, September 20 — Homestyle pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, coin carrots, white bread and cookie.
Wednesday, September 21 — Chicken with gravy, vegetable rice pilaf, green beans, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Thursday, September 22 — Senior picnic.
Friday, September 23 — Egg Omelet with cheese, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, biscuit with jelly and fresh fruit.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.