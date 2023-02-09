BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, February 13 — Chicken marsala, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Tuesday, February 14 — Baked cabbage roll, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and strawberry shortcake.
Wednesday, February 15 — Hot dog, hot dog roll, cheesy potatoes, pineapple and mandarin oranges and sauerkraut.
Thursday, February 16 — Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, vegetable soup, wheat bread and gelatin.
Friday, February 17 — Chicken stew, pepper slaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit and peaches.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.