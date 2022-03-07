BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is currently serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, March 14 — Roasted pork with apples, whipped sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, mini biscuit with apple butter and fresh fruit.
Tuesday, March 15 — Roast beef and dumplings, creamy coleslaw, whole grain buttermilk biscuit and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday, March 16 — Roasted turkey with gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and cookie.
Thursday, March 17 — Corned beef and cabbage, boiled potatoes with chives, green beans, dinner roll and pistachio pudding.
Friday, March 18 — Salmon cake with white wine cream sauce, white rice, broccoli, wheat bread and mixed fruit.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 to 11 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga with Jennifer Good from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Wednesday – Scrabble at 10 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.