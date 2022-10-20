BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, October 24 — Pepper steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears.
Tuesday, October 25 — Grilled chicken salad, cream of broccoli soup, crackers, dinner roll and fruited gelatin.
Wednesday, October 26 — Burgundy glazed meatballs, rice, roasted Brussel sprouts, Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges.
Thursday, October 27 — Pork loin with gravy, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, fresh fruit, cookie and bread pudding.
Friday, October 28 — Western omelet, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, biscuit with jelly and apple juice.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.