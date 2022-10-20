BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.

Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.

Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:

Monday, October 24 — Pepper steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears.

Tuesday, October 25 — Grilled chicken salad, cream of broccoli soup, crackers, dinner roll and fruited gelatin.

Wednesday, October 26 — Burgundy glazed meatballs, rice, roasted Brussel sprouts, Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges.

Thursday, October 27 — Pork loin with gravy, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables, fresh fruit, cookie and bread pudding.

Friday, October 28 — Western omelet, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, biscuit with jelly and apple juice.

Activities

Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.

Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.

Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.

Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.

Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.

Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos