BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, December 12 — Pepper steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears.
Tuesday, December 13 — Grilled chicken salad over mixed greens, cream of broccoli soup, crackers, dinner roll, fruited gelatin and pickled beets.
Wednesday, December 14 — Burgundy glazed meatballs, rice, roasted Brussel sprouts, Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges.
Thursday, December 15 — Stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, roll and butter and Texas sheet cake (must sign up for this dinner by December 8).
Friday, December 16 — Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, white bead and pudding.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.