BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, March 6 — BBQ pork ribette, sweet potato tots, green beans, sandwich bun and pineapple delight.
Tuesday, March 7 — Chicken Alfredo, noodles, broccoli, white bread and warm apple cranberry crisp.
Wednesday, March 8 — Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, creamy potato soup, crackers, hamburger roll and fresh fruit.
Thursday, March 9 — Cheese lasagna rollup with shredded cheese, raw veggies (Peppers, carrots and cucumbers), Italian bread and fresh fruit.
Friday, March 10 — Salmoncorquette, parmesan garlic noodles, peas, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.