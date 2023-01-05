BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, January 9 — Popcorn chicken, whipped potatoes with gravy, corn, biscuit and peaches.
Tuesday, January 10 — Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, dinner roll and fresh fruit.
Wednesday, January 11 — Stuffed pepper with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, wheat bread and pudding.
Thursday, January 12 — Turkey chef salad, vegetable soup, dinner roll and gelatin.
Friday, January 13 — Sloppy Joe, ranch roasted potatoes, green beans and fresh fruit.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.