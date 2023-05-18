BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.

Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.

Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:

Monday, May 22 — Pizza casserole, tossed salad, green beans, Italian bread, applesauce and cookie.

Tuesday, May 23 — Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread and apple crisp.

Wednesday, May 24 — Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread and fresh fruit.

Thursday, May 25 — Hamburger with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion; baked beans, potato salad, hamburger bun and sherbet.

Friday, May 26 — Turkey chef salad, vegetable soup, dinner roll and gelatin.

Activities

Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.

Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.

Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.

Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.

Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.

Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.

Tags