BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is currently serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, January 17 – Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, wheat bread, and pineapple and cherries.
Tuesday, January 18 – Hot dog, sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes, hot dog roll and sliced apples.
Wednesday, January 19 – Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and fresh fruit.
Thursday, January 20 – Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, wheat bread and clided pears.
Friday, January 21 – BBQ chicken thigh, bowtie pasta, tossed salad, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 to 11 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga with Jennifer Good from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Wednesday – Scrabble at 10 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.