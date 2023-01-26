DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.