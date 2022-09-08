BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, September 12 — Pepper stack with gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears.
Tuesday, September 13 — Grilled chicken salad, cream of broccoli soup, crackers, dinner roll and fruited gelatin.
Wednesday, September 14 — Swedish meatballs, rice, roasted Brussel sprouts, Italian breadstick, mandarin oranges and creamy cucumber salad.
Thursday, September 15 — Baked lemon pepper white fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Friday, September 16 — Pork Loin with gravy, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables and strawberry shortcake.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.