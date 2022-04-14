BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging is serving meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior center. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, April 18 — Pepper steak with gravy, cabbage and noodles, diced carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears.
Tuesday, April 19 — Baked lemon pepper white fish, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread and fresh fruit.
Wednesday, April 20 — Swedish meatballs, rices, roasted Brussel sprouts, Italian breadstick and mandarin oranges.
Thursday, April 21 — Grilled chicken salad over mixed greens, cream of broccoli soup, crackers, dinner roll and fruited gelatin.
Friday, April 22 — Hawaiian pork loin, buttered noodles, island blend vegetables and strawberry shortcake.
ActivitiesMonday and Friday – Bingo, 9 to 11 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga with Jennifer Good from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Wednesday – Scrabble at 10 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.