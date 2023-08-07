Larry Ogunjobi and Alex Highsmith share more than just being key components in the Steelers defense. They are also part of a very small fraternity in the NFL.
There are only three starters in the league who played at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and it just so happens the Steelers have two of them.
And they have rewarded each with new contracts.
Highsmith is coming off a breakout season in which he had career-high 14.5 sacks and was given a five-year, $70 million contract to keep him from becoming a free agent at the end of the 2023 season — and give the Steelers two of the premier sacks specialists in the league.
Ogunjobi’s 2022 season was not one of his statistical bests, but that’s because he battled the residual effects of a Lisfranc injury that limited his practice time all year. Still, he missed only one game, enough for the Steelers to give him a new three-year, $28.75 million deal and keep him as a valuable partner for defensive end Cam Heyward.
That’s all changed this year. Ogunjobi, 29, is healthy, fit and ready to be the disruptive player he was for four seasons with the Cleveland Browns and one with the Cincinnati Bengals.
“I’m super excited,” Ogunjobi said. “The biggest thing is when you’re healthy, there’s a difference. Everybody in the league is going to play with something. But at the same time, being healthy and being in a place where you can compound your work, it’s just special.”
On the surface, Ogunjobi’s stats from last season look as ordinary as grits. After compiling 20.5 sacks in his previous four seasons, including seven with the Bengals, he had just 1.5 sacks in 2022. He also had just seven tackles for loss after having a career-high 12 with the Bengals.
But Ogunjobi was coming off a Lisfranc injury that was so problematic he flunked a physical with the Chicago Bears after they offered him a three-year, $40.5 million contract in free agency. The Steelers took a chance on him by signing the 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive end to a one-year, $8 million deal, keeping their fingers crossed he could make it through the season.
Ogunjobi did, but he did very little in training camp and sat out a lot of practices during the season so he could be ready to play in games.
Ogunjobi played 636 snaps (59.7%), second-most among defensive linemen behind Heyward (801). But not being able to practice bothered Ogunjobi and held him back more than anything.
“It’s annoying because you obviously want to get a feel for things you want to work on,” Ogunjobi said. “Sometimes when you don’t have that, you can’t fine tune some of the things you want to. Just being able to be out there and grind and grow, that camaraderie and get that feel with your teammates is super important. I don’t ever want to take that for granted.”
Nonetheless, the Steelers saw enough when he did play to know what he means to the defensive front. And that’s why they gave him a new contract.
“A Lisfranc, it’s a serious injury,” Ogunjobi said last week after a morning practice at Saint Vincent College. “You’re not walking for a certain number of months and you’ve got to relearn a whole bunch of things. I’m blessed every day to have the opportunity I have every day and do what I love.
“When you lose something and not be able to do what you want to do, it makes you really reflect. When you have the opportunity to do what you want to do, you don’t want to take it for granted.”
Not this year. Ogunjobi is fully recovered and ready to go. It allowed him to work out in the offseason, get in better shape and be a full participant at training camp. He said his weight is still the same, but his body fat is lower and he looks much more trim.
“Just to get the whole offseason to train, training the way I want to, training the way I’m used to, just have an offseason where you’re not worrying about injury and rehabbing,” Ogunjobi said. “It’s good to get out here and do everything rather than kind of one day on, two days off.”
Ogunjobi has seemingly found a home along the defensive line as a three-technique in their 3-4 alignment. When he began with the Browns, he was used mostly as a nose tackle as a run stopper. But when he signed with the Bengals in 2021, he developed into a solid interior pass rusher, finishing third on the team with seven sacks and 16 quarterbacks hits and tying for the team lead with 12 tackles for loss.
He is eager to get back to that form now that he is healthy and last year’s struggles are behind him. So are the Steelers, who took a chance on him and watched it pay off.
“I really think it was a blessing,” Ogunjobi said. “Sometimes, certain things just happen and we don’t understand why. I took it in stride. I took my opportunity and made the most of it. I’m excited for what’s to come.”